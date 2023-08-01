Manchester City remain in control of the situation of RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol this summer despite talk of Liverpool or Manchester United hijacking the bid.

According to Ben Jacobs in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, the Croatia international remains a top target for City, though he’ll likely cost around €100million to finally prise away from Leipzig.

Jacobs says the links with both Man Utd and Liverpool are likely being used to put pressure on the treble winners to meet Leipzig’s demands.

Gvardiol would be an exciting signing for any top club, and City would do well to strengthen what is already such a good squad with an elite prospect like this.

Liverpool would surely also do well to beat their rivals to such a quality signing, and Jacobs does say that Gvardiol used to watch Reds games with his father growing up.

City are seemingly still in control, though, even if things aren’t as advanced as they thought they were earlier in the summer.

“Manchester City are still focused on signing Josko Gvardiol. RB Leipzig sports director Max Eberl recently denied an agreement was in place last month. 21-year-old Gvardiol is valued around €100m. If Manchester City succeed, they will definitely have to make Gvardiol the most expensive defender in football history,” Jacobs said.

“Eberl said he was “surprised” by talk of an agreement being done, adding Leipzig and Manchester City were “very far apart” in valuation. But there was certainly a point last month where Manchester City felt a deal was close. Leipzig have also been irked by how publicly negotiations have played out.

“Although we are hearing reports of a last-ditch Liverpool or Manchester United bid, I sense that’s just to provoke Manchester City into matching Leipzig’s terms.

“Liverpool do like Gvardiol, and the Croatian spent much of his youth watching Liverpool games with his father. But I would still be surprised if they move to hijack given the price. And Manchester United have already exceeded their planned summer budget by adding Hojlund. Their focus now will be on outgoings and a defensive midfielder. Unless Harry Maguire leaves, I don’t see a centre-back as a priority given the club’s budgetary constraints.

“Manchester City remain in control of the situation; and Gvardiol’s Croatia (and potentially new Manchester City) teammate Mateo Kovacic has said he’s ready to move to the blue half of Manchester.

“Manchester City have had to be patient, and the delay also impacts Aymeric Laporte, who is unlikely to be sold until Gvardiol or another centre-back arrives.

“In the end, if Gvardiol does move – and Manchester City remain optimistic – I sense it will happen sooner rather than later, before both sides kick off their new seasons. Leipzig won’t want any Gvardiol uncertainty dragging on through the entire window, especially knowing he wants the leave.”