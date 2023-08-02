West Ham looking at 19-goal striker to replace Michail Antonio

It’ll be the end of an era when Michail Antonio leaves West Ham United, and that time could be just around the corner if reports are correct.

The Hammers record Premier League and European scorer, per the official West Ham website, is apparently looking for pastures new according to the Daily Mirror.

Though it isn’t clear at this stage where exactly those pastures may be, it does appear that the 33-year-old has made a decision to further his career away from the London Stadium.

What he lacked in finesse Antonio more than made up for with a willingness to work hard for the entire 90 minutes of a game.

His physicality up front often gave West Ham an outlet that they wouldn’t otherwise have had, and whomever comes in to replace him will need to be at least as physical and mobile.

Prepared to give everything, any new striker will also have to find the net on a regular basis too of course.

Although the Daily Mirror note that David Moyes is considering a striker that scored 19 goals last season as a replacement, they were goals plundered in Italy’s Serie B.

The player in question is 28-year-old Venezia and Finland striker Joel Pohjanpalo, who isn’t the household name that many West Ham fans would be hoping for, given the amount of money that’s stockpiling at the moment because there haven’t been any new signings.