Video: Lionel Messi does it again scoring another two spectacular volleys in Inter Miami win

FC Barcelona
Posted by

Lionel Messi is taking the United States by storm ever since his first match with Inter Miami and the World Cup winner scored another brace on Wednesday night as his team defeated Orlando City 3-1 in the Leagues Cup. 

Heading into the round of 32 clash, Messi had already played a big role in Miami getting to this round as he scored three goals and assisted a further one across the two games he played.

Messi has now added another brace as the Argentine scored two spectacular volleys in Inter Miami’s 3-1 win over Orlando City as they now move on to the last 16 of the tournament.

More Stories / Latest News
Tottenham braced for world record bid for Harry Kane as Bayern hopes fade
Video: “A big blow” – Mikel Arteta confirms loss of Arsenal star for a few weeks
“The most overrated player in Europe” – Liverpool player slammed by Didi Hamann
More Stories Lionel Messi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.