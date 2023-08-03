Video: Lionel Messi does it again scoring another two spectacular volleys in Inter Miami win

Lionel Messi is taking the United States by storm ever since his first match with Inter Miami and the World Cup winner scored another brace on Wednesday night as his team defeated Orlando City 3-1 in the Leagues Cup.

Heading into the round of 32 clash, Messi had already played a big role in Miami getting to this round as he scored three goals and assisted a further one across the two games he played.

Messi has now added another brace as the Argentine scored two spectacular volleys in Inter Miami’s 3-1 win over Orlando City as they now move on to the last 16 of the tournament.

That man Messi ? Robert Taylor drops a dime to Messi for the #InterMiamiCF goal. pic.twitter.com/KH8bMykPd4 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 3, 2023