West Ham now aware of price to acquire international with 57 caps

If West Ham finally want to get a new signing over the line, they now know what it’s going to take to do just that.

Ever since the Hammers acquired a record fee for their former captain, Declan Rice, they’ve been hamstrung in the transfer market.

Either players have not wanted to join the club or those that have shown an interest have been priced out of a move by their current employers.

Others, such as Carlos Borges, have made 11th hour decisions to move elsewhere, and the recurring theme has hit the east Londoners hard.

At present, they remain the only club in the Premier League not to have made a single new signing. It’s not only embarrassing, but it’s also significant.

For a club that has just won their first major silverware of any description in 43 years, the nettle was there to be grasped to take the Hammers to the next level.

That clearly would’ve required decent investment in players as well as a strategy that all of the football management side at the club were behind.

Neither has been forthcoming at this stage and until that status quo is changed, West Ham could be looking at another bang average season.

Man United’s Harry Maguire – 57 England caps according to EU Football Info – is one player that David Moyes has been chasing for some while, and according to The Independent, the Red Devils want ‘north of £30m’ for the defender.

West Ham’s ambition will be clearly seen over the next few days as if they’re unable or unwilling to pay that for Maguire, it tells you all you need to know about the type of transfer target the club really wants.