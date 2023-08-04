Man United provide crushing injury update on 21-year-old attacker

Manchester United have confirmed that Amad will miss the first part of next season through injury.

Amad, 21, picked up an injury against Arsenal during the side’s pre-season tour of the United States. Although the Ivory Coast winger was quick to cool speculation he was seriously injured, he has failed to feature since.

And according to the club, via their official website, the 21-year-old will continue to face a prolonged period on the sidelines.

“Unfortunately, he (Amad) has also been ruled out of the first part of the 2023/24 campaign and we await further details on his estimated recovery date, with the home league clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers up first for Erik ten Hag’s Reds on Monday 14 August,” the club announced.

Unfortunately for United’s number 16, this latest injury could not have come at a worse time.

Impressing hugely while out on loan with Sunderland in League One last season, Amad played a major role in the Black Cats’ promotion back to the Championship. Consequently, following his promotion-winning form, the young African was entrusted with a place in Erik Ten Hag’s senior first team.

However, with an injury now set to keep him out of action for the first part of the upcoming season, Amad will be hoping he still has a place in his manager’s plans upon his return.