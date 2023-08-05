Blow for Man United as new signing can’t play for weeks

No sooner has Rasmus Hojlund been unveiled for Man United, than it’s been revealed that the Dane won’t be able to play for the club for a few weeks.

It’s take some intense negotiations with the 20-year-old’s former club, Atalanta, to get to the point of being able to purchase the player, and the Red Devils must’ve known during his medical that he would be immediately unavailable.

What that means of course is that, for a few weeks at least, according to reliable journalist, Fabrizio Romano, Erik ten Hag will be without his main striker.

Rasmus Højlund sustained a small injury in pre-season with Atalanta. ?? #MUFC He’s not ready to play now — training as always but it will take “a few weeks” to reach match fitness. pic.twitter.com/0imVtrlMqN — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 5, 2023

That’s hardly the best way to begin your Old Trafford career, though Romano states Hojlund is able to train but is short of match fitness.

The player was introduced to the Red Devils faithful on Saturday afternoon before United’s match against Lens, and it’s doubtful that anyone in the stadium would’ve had prior knowledge that it would be the last time they saw the player for a while.

HE’S HERE AND HE’S PERFECT! Rasmus Hojlund ?? pic.twitter.com/s0CC8V8kzI — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) August 5, 2023

When he does eventually get to pull on the red shirt in earnest, everyone will surely be hoping that he can hit the ground running and fire United up the table.

He may need a few games to get up to speed, and patience is a virtue that United supporters will need in order to help Hojlund settle in, but if he can fulfil his evident promise, waiting a few extra weeks to see the best version of the player will be well worth it.