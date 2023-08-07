Man United could help Barcelona bank major transfer windfall

Manchester United could help ease some of the financial pressure on Barcelona.

That’s according to from Spanish outlet Sport, who have run an in-depth report on Red Devils’ defensive plans.

It is no secret that Erik Ten Hag is open to selling Harry Maguire if the Englishman receives a suitable offer. West Ham United made a £20 million offer for the 30-year-old earlier in the window but United quickly rejected it due to the figure not matching their own valuation.

Writing in his exclusive column recently about the possibility of the Hammers returning for Maguire, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, said: “Manchester United are waiting to see if West Ham will return with a new offer for Maguire, but what I know for sure is that £20 million / £25 million will not be enough.”

Interestingly, although the Red Devils have yet to part ways with Maguire, Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo has emerged as a leading candidate to replace the England international.

And according to Sport, with Nice willing to listen to offers within the region of £35 million (€40 million) and former club Barcelona retaining a 20 per cent sell-on clause, the La Liga giants could be in line to bank a decent sum.

“The Barca team could enter about €7-8 million euros as a result of the operation, thanks to the 20% of future sales reserved for Todibo. Not bad for a player who left the Camp Nou two seasons ago,” the report says.

