(Video) Lionel Messi scores exquisite free-kick equaliser for Inter Miami

Inter Miami
Posted by

Lionel Messi has once again come to Inter Miami’s rescue.

The Argentine magician scored a dramatic late winner, also a free kick, during his club debut against Cruz Azul in the League Cup last month.

And after helping his new team to progress to the competition’s Round of Last 16, the former Barcelona starlet popped up and produced the goods again.

More Stories / Latest News
Manchester United lining up summer move for 23-year-old Frenchman
Fabrizio Romano expects Manchester United to ramp up talks for midfielder’s departure
Aston Villa plotting ambitious move for 26-year-old who impressed in the World Cup

In action against FC Dallas on Sunday evening and trailing 4-3 with just five minutes left to play, Messi produced another world-class free-kick and forced the tie to extra time and eventually penalties.

Not only did the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner net a beauty of a free-kick, but he also converted his spot kick later on in the game, which helped David Beckham’s side win 5-3 overall and qualify for the quarter-finals.

The journey continues…

More Stories Lionel Messi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.