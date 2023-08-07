(Video) Lionel Messi scores exquisite free-kick equaliser for Inter Miami

Lionel Messi has once again come to Inter Miami’s rescue.

The Argentine magician scored a dramatic late winner, also a free kick, during his club debut against Cruz Azul in the League Cup last month.

And after helping his new team to progress to the competition’s Round of Last 16, the former Barcelona starlet popped up and produced the goods again.

In action against FC Dallas on Sunday evening and trailing 4-3 with just five minutes left to play, Messi produced another world-class free-kick and forced the tie to extra time and eventually penalties.

HE DID IT AGAIN. ? LEO MESSI. FREE KICK. EQUALIZER. 4-4. pic.twitter.com/Yh1TXFDENH — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 7, 2023

Not only did the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner net a beauty of a free-kick, but he also converted his spot kick later on in the game, which helped David Beckham’s side win 5-3 overall and qualify for the quarter-finals.

The journey continues…