Exclusive: West Ham’s problems could be about to get a whole lot worse

Saying that it hasn’t been the best of transfer windows for West Ham is stating the obvious, and even at this late stage of the summer they’re still the only Premier League side without a new signing in place.

It seems inconceivable that a team who were Europa Conference League winners in June could find themselves struggling to acquire new players.

Not only that, but given that the likes of Declan Rice and Gianluca Scamacca have left, West Ham are actually in a worse position than last season at the time of writing.

If that weren’t bad enough for the east Londoners, things could be about to get a whole lot worse.

Though David Moyes has never been the most popular of managers, save for the European title win, sometimes it’s better the devil you know, and certainly at this point of the summer, the thought of a change of manager would upset the Hammers apple cart.

‘It probably is fair to call the future of West Ham manager David Moyes in doubt. It’s been a frustrating summer in the market, especially with readily available funds after selling Declan Rice to Arsenal for a total package of £105m,’ Ben Jacobs wrote in his exclusive CaughtOffside Substack.

‘[…] Although West Ham co-chairman David Sullivan stated Moyes will see out his contract (until the end of this season) after winning last season’s Europa Conference League, the West Ham boss could yet have other ideas if things don’t go to plan.

‘I am not totally convinced, talking to sources, there’s this big rift between Moyes and new technical director Tim Steidten, but clearly the pair are having to develop a healthy working relationship fast.’

There’s a sense of two steps forward and one back, which very much seems to be in keeping with what West Ham do historically.

The chance for change after that epic victory over Fiorentina has seemingly evaporated already, and the club find themselves in a downward spiral at present.

It’s one that has to be reversed if they want Moyes to see out next season at the very least.