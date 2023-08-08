So far, so good for Newcastle United in the current transfer window.

The Magpies might not have been as busy as the likes of Chelsea or spending money like it’s going out of fashion, but the buys they have made appeared studiously considered and almost certain to add quality and depth to Eddie Howe’s emerging squad.

With the Champions League soon upon Newcastle for the first time in two decades, alongside domestic league and cup commitments, Howe will need a decent sized squad to cope with all of the matches – particularly if the powers that be are going to start to introduce epic amounts of injury time.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Simon Jordan explains heartbreaking reason why he’s been absent from the airwaves Leeds make move to land 33-year-old Premier League striker with 123 career goals Newcastle man has no future with Eddie Howe after unbelievable snub

One player that the club had previously shown an interest in was Scott McTominay, however, it appeared that their interest in the Scot was long since over and West Ham United were the favourites for his services.

There’s been a late transfer window twist, however, as journalist, Melissa Reddy, has noted on Twitter that dependant on other deals, the Magpies could go back in for McTominay.

Manchester United have rejected a £30m bid from West Ham for Scott McTominay. Valued closer to £45m. Club more than happy to keep him, but he's also seen as the biggest sale they can make this summer. Newcastle could also still act on their interest depending on other deals — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) August 7, 2023

At a reported £45m he is a player that won’t come cheap, and it’s unlikely that West Ham will go to that amount leaving the way clear for Howe to bid should he so wish.

Whether he has the skill set to provide something extra for Newcastle is a moot point at this stage, and it’ll be interesting to see how things develop over the final few weeks of the window.