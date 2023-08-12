Video: Solanke levels it up for Bournemouth against West Ham

David Moyes and his West Ham side will be kicking themselves that they couldn’t keep hold of their lead at Bournemouth, Dominic Solanke earning the hosts a point with a late equaliser.
Jarrod Bowen gave the Hammers a second-half lead with a stunning strike, and the visitors were well on top at that point.
However, soon after they sat back and invited pressure from the Cherries. Solanke made that pressure count with a simple finish 10 minutes from the end.
Pictures from Viaplay and fuboTV