Talks advanced for Palace man who has decided to sign for Premier League giants

Although the 2023/24 Premier League season has already started, clubs like Crystal Palace are still at the mercy of the summer transfer window.

If supposed ‘bigger’ clubs come calling for their players, and those players confirm an interest in joining potential suitors, it really does leave the Eagles – and others in their position – up the river without a paddle.

Ideally, transfer business should’ve been done in the early part of the window so that the squad is as settled as possible before a ball is kicked.

However, the reality is often that, with deals to be done right up to deadline day on Sept 1, the needs of every club can be met – even if that means upsetting the equilibrium of the dressing room.

One player that is apparently in advanced talks with Premier League rivals, Chelsea, is Palace’s Michael Olise.

??? #Chelsea are taking the last steps for Michael #Olise. ?? Talks in advanced stage with #CrystalPalace for the move of the ?? player. ? Personal terms – as told – verbally agreed. ?? #Transfers #CFC https://t.co/JMb5bExs0y pic.twitter.com/QOINTCSVNU — Rudy Galetti (@RudyGaletti) August 14, 2023

Journalist, Rudy Galetti, has tweeted that the Blues are taking the ‘last steps’ towards a deal to secure the star who would undoubtedly be a huge loss for the south London side.

It would mean a return to the club where he spent seven years of his youth career and, with respect, a better chance of achieving silverware and the possibility of playing in the Champions League next season.

It will surely also enhance his England chances ahead of the European Championship next summer.