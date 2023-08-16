Leeds ace not happy with 49ers decision – wants exit asap

A couple of weeks into the 2023/24 Championship season and things are still not showing any sign of settling down for Daniel Farke and Leeds United.

With two and a half weeks of the summer transfer window left, there’s plenty of time for more players to be signed or leave the club, and that’s unlikely to suit the German manager as he seeks to gain a foothold in the English second-tier.

It’s important for a club as big as Leeds to be getting points on the board early so that they are not playing catch up later in the campaign.

Both results from their opening two league games of the season were settled in the final moments, a 2-2 draw that included an injury time Leeds equaliser and a last-minute loss to Birmingham City.

With West Brom, Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday to come in their next three matches, picking up points isn’t going to get any easier for the all whites.

More Stories / Latest News Exclusive: “Lots of names” in the frame for Liverpool as LFC expert lists nine potential midfield transfer targets €30m striker has chosen West Ham over Chelsea for transfer move Liverpool may have solved their midfield issues as 23-year-old Premier League star linked with move

They could arguably do with the services of exciting attacker, Willy Gnonto, but according to the Daily Mail, Gnonto, who is being forced to train alone at present after effectively going on strike and refusing to play, is upset that the club are refusing to enter into negotiations with Everton for a move back to the Premier League.

That would appear to be the express desire of the youngster and his representatives, however, at this point the owners are remaining firm in their decision to keep him.