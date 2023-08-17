£40m-rated star wants to join West Ham this summer after other Premier League move collapsed

West Ham have been active in the transfer market over recent weeks and the London club could be about to add another midfield star to their squad. 

James Ward-Prowse and Edson Alvarez have already walked through the door at the London Stadium this summer from Southampton and Ajax and the Hammers are set to go shopping at the Dutch club again.

According to the Guardian, West Ham are advancing in their efforts to sign Kudus in a deal worth £40m and the player is keen on joining David Moyes’ squad before the transfer window shuts, reports Football Insider.

West Ham are closing in on Kudus 
Kudus would be a great signing for the Hammers having impressed last season at Ajax. The attacking midfielder scored 18 goals and assisted a further seven across 42 matches and his versatility also makes him a big attraction for clubs.

The 23-year-old was close to joining Brighton in a deal worth £35m earlier this summer, but the move reportedly collapsed due to his request for a release clause.

