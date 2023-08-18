Two Chelsea first-team players told they can leave club

Having been the summer window’s busiest team in terms of incomings, Chelsea are now reportedly set to turn their attention to outgoings, and according to recent reports, the Blues have put another two first-team players up for sale.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims both Conor Gallagher and Trevoh Chalobah have been informed they’re not part of Mauricio Pochettino’s long-term plans and can leave the club if their valuations are met.

After spending well over £300 million for the third transfer window in a row, Chelsea’s focus this summer has been rebuilding their midfield.

Signing Enzo Fernandez from Benfica in January in a deal that was, at the time, a British record worth £106.8 million (Sky Sports), the Blues have once again smashed their own record by recently signing Moises Caicedo from Brighton for £115 million.

There is also speculation the Londoners are close to agreeing a deal with Southampton to sign Romeo Lavia.

And now set to offload some players in order to balance their squad, as well as their books, owner Todd Boehly is believed to be willing to allow both Gallagher and Chalobah to leave before next month’s deadline.

Although Gallagher is likely to interest several clubs, the future is less certain for Chalobah, who is currently ruled out with a hamstring injury.