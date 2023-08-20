(Video) Michail Antonio fires in brilliant strike to restore West Ham’s lead vs. Chelsea

West Ham United have restored their lead against Chelsea.

Taking the lead in the game’s first half through Nayef Aguerd, David Moyes would have been delighted with how his Hammers started against their London rivals.

However, not only were the home team pegged back by Carney Chukwuemeka, but following a foul on Raheem Sterling that allowed Enzo Fernandez to take a spot kick, Moyes would have been fearing the worst; the Scotsman need not have worried though.

A brilliant save from Alphonse Areola saw the Argentine midfielder denied, and despite Chelsea’s best efforts to go ahead, it has been the home team who have restored their advantage against the run of play thanks to a superb strike from Michail Antonio.

Antonio HAMMERS it in, West Ham retake the lead! ?? pic.twitter.com/QRIVt1tklE — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 20, 2023

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports