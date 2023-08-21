Liverpool make big decision following Bournemouth win on Saturday

Liverpool have chosen to formally appeal Alexis Mac Allister’s controversial dismissal during their Premier League clash with Bournemouth on Saturday as the Merseyside club looks to overturn the World Cup winner’s three-game ban.

The incident occurred just before the hour mark when referee Thomas Bramall brandished a straight red card for the Reds’ new midfielder after a challenge with Ryan Christie. The tackle was not as bad as the referee seemed to think and in the end, it turned out to be a super harsh dismissal.

That decision ruined Mac Allister’s Anfield debut but there could be some good news on the way as Liverpool have formally appealed the decision, reports the Liverpool Echo.

If the red card stands, Mac Allister will miss some big games against Newcastle, Aston Villa and Wolves – with all three capable of taking points away from Jurgen Klopp’s team.

However, the decision is expected to be overturned which would be a big boost for the German coach as he looks to get his midfield firing on all cylinders as quickly as possible.