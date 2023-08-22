Al Ettifaq manager Steven Gerrard responds to transfer links to Man United’s Mason Greenwood

Steven Gerrard has responded to Al Ettifaq being linked with a move for Man United’s Mason Greenwood after the Premier League giants made a decision on his future on Monday.

Man United decided that Greenwood would not continue his career at the club and will leave the Manchester outfit soon in order to play football elsewhere. Many clubs will not go near the 21-year-old after what has happened in his life since January 2022 but there were rumours of a move to Saudi Arabian club Al Ettifaq.

Ettifaq are managed by Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard and the Premier League legend responded to the rumours today stating that it was “fake news”.

According to Ben Jacobs, sources close to the Saudi Pro League have downplayed a move by any club for the controversial Greenwood.

It will be very difficult for Greenwood to find a club after leaving Man United as his arrival would likely spark a backlash from that club’s fans.

However, it remains to be seen what the future has in store for the 21-year-old as it seems that Al Ettifaq will not be pursuing the forward.