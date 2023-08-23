Exclusive: LFC expert makes transfer claim following Ivan Toney revealing he’s a Liverpool fan

Liverpool FC writer Neil Jones has discussed the prospect of Brentford striker Ivan Toney sealing a transfer to Anfield following his comments this week.

Toney has spoken publicly about growing up a Liverpool fan, while he also admitted to having an admiration for Arsenal, so Jones had a look at whether or not he could imagine the England international getting his dream move.

It’s fair to say Jones isn’t convinced Toney would fit the bill for Liverpool, and he wrote in his exclusive CaughtOffside column that he could picture the 27-year-old at Chelsea instead.

“Ivan Toney has admitted to being a Liverpool fan in an interview this week, while he also spoke of his admiration for Arsenal. So, how easy is it to imagine the Brentford striker at Anfield?” Jones wrote.

“Personally, I’m a big fan of Ivan Toney’s. I like his style, I like the personality with which he plays and I think he has developed into one of the best and most accomplished centre-forwards in the Premier League.

“To do what he has done in the last five seasons, first at Peterborough and then at Brentford, speaks to a huge talent as well as a big character.

“I don’t think he’ll ever get his dream move, though. He’ll be 28 next March, and looking at Liverpool’s current forward options – all 26 or under apart from the irrepressible Mo Salah – I don’t see them targeting someone like Toney, irrespective of his off-field issues.

“There are other clubs – *cough*, Chelsea – who would be far better advised to go after him.”

While it’s true that LFC already have options up front, and younger players in that department, it seems a bit harsh to write Toney off, as he’s clearly a superb player who deserves his shot at a top club.

Who knows? Perhaps if Darwin Nunez hasn’t finally found his best form by January, there’ll be a fair few people associated with Liverpool who might view this potential deal differently.