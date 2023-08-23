Tuchel at odds with Bayern over Gravenberch as Liverpool wait in the wings

The next week or so is set to define the immediate future of Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch, with Liverpool still having to play a waiting game in the background.

The 21-year-old doesn’t appear to be fancied by Bayern coach, Thomas Tuchel, who has continued to overlook his value to the first-team.

Indeed, a spot on the bench is a continuous occurrence at present and that seems to be behind the reason why the player wants to seek a move elsewhere.

According to The Athletic (subscription required), Tuchel is happy to sanction a sale for the player and use the money elsewhere, but that puts him at odds with the Bayern board who clearly feel that Gravenberch has something to offer.

Liverpool were known to be interested in the player and could potentially come back in for him if they’re given any encouragement by the Bavarians ahead of transfer deadline day.

Given the latest information, however, that would appear to be unlikely, and it puts Gravenberch in the awkward position of potentially having to stay put against his will.

The last thing that Bayern need is for there to be unhappy players in the dressing room, and it could be that the need for team equilibrium above all else is what might yet see Gravenberch get the move he wants.