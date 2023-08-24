Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano drops teasing Chelsea update ahead of the final few days of the transfer window

Chelsea need more signings so could be in for a busy final week of the summer transfer window, according to Fabrizio Romano in today’s exclusive CaughtOffside column.

The Blues have already been very active this summer, bringing in the likes of Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia, Axel Disasi, Robert Sanchez and Nicolas Jackson, but they’ve not made the best start to the season.

With just one point from their first two games, it’s clear what a big challenge Mauricio Pochettino is facing, so Romano thinks there could still be further changes made to this squad in the coming days.

Romano named Chelsea and Barcelona as two teams he expected to be busy before next week’s transfer deadline, so CFC fans will undoubtedly be excited by this teasing update and will surely be keeping an eye on potential targets coming in.

“I think Barcelona could be in for a busy final week of the window, with the Cancelo saga one to watch and I also think the Joao Felix stories are going to be interesting. Then I also think Chelsea will be very active – they need more additions so it’s going to be busy,” Romano said.

One name worth watching could be Bradley Barcola, with Romano also discussing Chelsea’s interest in the Lyon wonderkid.

“Chelsea have asked for information on Barcola, without submitting an official bid,” Romano said. “What I’m hearing now is that Lyon, more than big money, want players to be included in the deal.

“Of course a fee will be needed as well, but they believe they can take advantage of these negotiations by including players in the deal. This is going to be a crucial factor, but it’s not easy to find players from Chelsea or PSG who would accept that kind of move. Still, Lyon will try to find a solution, so keep an eye on this story.”