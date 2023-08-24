Manchester City could face paying crazy money for the transfer of Crystal Palace midfielder Eberechi Eze this summer, according to CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano.

Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes is also a top target for Pep Guardiola, but it could be tricky to land these two top Premier League talents as their clubs aren’t keen to let them go.

It seems Guardiola’s preference would be a move for Nunes, and that may be because he’s seen as a slightly more realistic target.

According to Romano, Palace seem very keen not to allow Eze to leave, and it will take huge money for them to change their minds, as is also the case with another important player in the form of Liverpool target Cheick Doucoure.

City lost Ilkay Gundogan to Barcelona this summer, and though Mateo Kovacic has joined from Chelsea, they could surely do with one more player like Eze or Nunes coming in before next week’s deadline.

“We know Manchester City wanted to sign Lucas Paqueta, but that deal is now off. After Jeremy Doku, City want one more signing in midfield, and it’s true that they appreciate both Eberechi Eze and Matheus Nunes, as was widely reported yesterday,” Romano said.

“Pep Guardiola in particular is pushing internally for Nunes, he is a player the manager really appreciates. City know that Wolves don’t want to sell the player, but let’s see what happens, because Nunes is ahead of Eze in Man City’s list.

“They have approached Wolves with verbal €50m bid plus add-ons, negotiations are ongoing and the player is keen on the move. It’s on Wolves now.

“Eze at Crystal Palace is also super appreciated, but they have the feeling that Palace don’t want to lose important players and only a crazy bid will change the situation.”