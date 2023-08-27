Everton submit verbal offer for £30 million-rated attacker

Everton have been linked with a move for the Southampton winger Kamaldeen Sulemana.

The 21-year-old Ghana international joined Southampton during the January transfer window and he is being linked with a move away from the Championship club already.

Sulemana will be tempted to play in the top flight this season and Everton are looking to snap him up as per Mike McGrath from the Telegraph. 

Apparently, the winger is valued at £30 million, but the Toffees have submitted a verbal offer of around £22 million for the player.

It remains to be seen whether they can sign the player for a reasonable price before the transfer window closes.

Everton need to add more quality and depth to their attack and Sulemana could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition. French outfit OGC Nice are keen on signing the 21-year-old as well.

Sulemana is versatile enough to play anywhere across the front three and he could prove to be a solid, long-term investment for the two clubs.

Everton could lose Demarai Gray this summer and they are looking at potential alternatives. The Ghana international is one of the options on their shortlist and it will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

Sulemana will add pace, flair and unpredictability to the Everton attack. The Toffees looked toothless in the attack last season, and they will have to bring in quality reinforcements if they want to do well this season.

The opportunity to return to the Premier League will be an attractive option for the young winger and he will hope that the two clubs can iron out an agreement soon.

