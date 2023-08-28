(Photo) David Beckham spotted meeting with Real Madrid star

Could a move to the MLS be on the cards for one Real Madrid star?

Inter Miami owner David Beckham has been spotted meeting with midfielder Luka Modric in Croatia. The pair were pictured meeting in Croatia, on the island of Sipan in the Dubrovnik area.

Modric, 37, has been heavily linked with a move away from Los Blancos in recent seasons. Now at the age of 37, the Croatia international is very much in the twilight of his career.

Rumoured to be wanted by clubs in the Saudi Pro League, the 2018 Ballon d’Or winner has so far rejected any approaches and has instead opted to continue at the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, with Jude Bellingham already becoming La Liga’s next big star following his bumper transfer from Borussia Dortmund earlier in the summer, Modric’s time in Spain could soon come to an end.

And while he is expected to remain a Madrid player for the remainder of his contract, which expires at the end of the season, following a recent meeting with the Beckhams, a move to Miami to link up with former rival Lionel Messi certainly looks to be on the cards for this time next year.