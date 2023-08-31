Official partner of Man City is implicated in human trafficking investigation and allegations it is a Ponzi scheme

There isn’t too much doubt that Man City are currently the best football team in the world.

In truth they have been for some while, though without having won the Champions League until recently, there was always the notion that they couldn’t genuinely claim to be the best until they’d secured the ‘cup with the big ears.’

Being a club that is arguably the one to which all others aspire brings with it a certain cachet, and it’s obvious why sponsors and club partners wish to do business with them.

However, such is the murky world of football these days, that one of City’s official club partners, QNET, have become embroiled in a human trafficking investigation according to Josimar.

The outlet also suggest that there have been accusations the company is in fact a Ponzi scheme which has caused some of its investors to commit suicide or face financial ruin.

Among the myriad of stories that have become public knowledge thanks to Josimar’s investigation is the arrest of seven people after $100,000 was found in one of QNET’s offices in Africa. All seven apparently claimed that they worked for the company.

The Ponzi scheme accusations come in part because of the need for anyone who wants a job at the company needing to buy an ‘IRship package’ for $30, and then start to bring in as many other friends and family as possible.

As Josimar note:

Due to Qnet’s business model, those at the front of the ‘Upline’ earn the most money when products are sold, while those at the bottom of the ‘Downline’ earn least. Since those at the bottom will earn commission from sales made by anybody they refer to Qnet, there is an incentive to move ‘Upline’ by getting as many people as possible to register in order to boost the commission you earn from ‘Downline’ sales they make. A relentless cycle where the recruited become the recruiters.

It’s an unsavoury association to say the least, and not the type of publicity the European champions need at this point.