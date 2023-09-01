Fulham make Tottenham Hotspur £30 million offer for midfielder

Fulham have reportedly offered Tottenham Hotspur £30 million for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims the Cottagers have identified Spurs’ number five as the ideal replacement for Bayern Munich-bound Joao Palhinha.

Although it remains unknown whether or not Daniel Levy will accept his London rivals’ opening offer, the fact Hojbjerg has failed to make a single appearance under Ange Postecoglou this season suggests they will.

And with Palhinha wanted by Thomas Tuchel and already travelling to Germany to undergo a potential medical, if Fulham stands any chance of replacing the highly-rated Portuguese midfielder, they must come to an agreement, not only with Bayern Munich but also with Spurs before tonight’s 11 p.m. (UK time) deadline.

During his first, and potentially, last, season at Craven Cottage, Palhinha, who has up to five years left on his deal, has scored five goals, including an 87th-minute equaliser against Arsenal last weekend, in 43 games in all competitions.