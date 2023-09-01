Video: Getafe fans rejoice at Mason Greenwood capture from Man United

It was one of the more surprising transfers of the summer window, but La Liga outfit Getafe managed to get a loan deal for Man United’s Mason Greenwood over the line late on deadline day.
The 21-year-old will continue his football career away from the glare of the English media, with the possibility of the player returning to Old Trafford in a year’s time still an option.
Getafe supporters that had gathered outside their Coliseum Alfonso Perez ground were clearly delighted by the news.
