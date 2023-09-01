Video: Kurt Zouma’s gigantic leap sends West Ham soaring to the top of the table

With West Ham living a little dangerously in the second-half at Luton, allowing the Hatters to gain more of a foothold than in the first-half, Kurt Zouma’s towering header for the visitors second goal couldn’t have been more timely.

The Hammers had already had another goal disallowed for offside and over the course of the match certainly deserved the win, however, all the while it stayed at 1-0 Luton had a chance.

That was taken away from them with less than 10 minutes to play as James Ward-Prowse arrowed a corner into the box and Zouma rose highest to power home.

The goal all but confirmed the win and sent West Ham to the top of the Premier League table.

