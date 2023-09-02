BBC pundit thinks West Ham have completed one of the best deals of the summer

To think back just a few weeks ago, West Ham didn’t have any new signings on board, and yet here they are after three games top of the Premier League and with some wonderful additions.

In this case it’s certainly been better late than never for the Hammers, with the new players that have already appeared for them slotting in like hand in glove.

Edson Alvarez isn’t being shifted from his position just in front of the back four, whilst James Ward-Prowse’s appreciation of space and where his team-mates are has been a joy to behold.

Another assist on Friday night from the former Southampton man shows that David Moyes got it just right when he insisted that the club needed to sign him.

In fact, he’s settled in so well, that one BBC journalist has suggested Ward-Prowse is already one of the best signings this summer.

“I think Ward-Prowse is a brilliant signing,” Steve Brown has told BBC Sport’s The Far Post podcast.

“For set-pieces, alone, he is a great signing, and he’s a wonderful football player, as well.”

Hammers fans that will be delighted with how their team has started the season, have yet to see what exciting prospect, Mohammed Kudus, can bring to the team too.

The days and weeks after Declan Rice left the club and no one had come in to replace him or strengthen the squad seem like a lifetime ago, and if Moyes can get West Ham purring, there’s no reason why they can’t go on to have another successful season.