Greater Manchester Police release statement over claims Man United ace Antony assaulted ex-girlfriend

Things seem to be going from bad to worse for Man United star, Antony, after Greater Manchester Police confirmed that they were investigating claims he had assaulted his ex-girlfriend.

Coming so soon after the debacle surrounding Mason Greenwood, the Red Devils can ill afford to have another alleged domestic abuse case against one of their players.

According to The Telegraph (subscription required), the Brazilian national team have already cut Antony from their squad for the next round of international fixtures as a result of the ongoing issue.

Having the entire scenario played out in full view of the public is almost certainly going to lead to another PR disaster for United, and all eyes will be on the Old Trafford outfit to see how they manage to deal with it.

‘Greater Manchester Police is aware of the allegations made and enquiries remain ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding this report,’ a statement from Greater Manchester Police (h/t The Telegraph, subscription required) read.

‘We will not be commenting any further at this time.’

As with other cases, Antony has to be considered as innocent until proven guilty, though that’s unlikely to stop the trial by social media that both Greenwood and Spanish Football Federation president, Luis Rubiales, have endured of late.

The best thing that all parties can do at this point is allow the Police to go about their business and once they have reached a conclusion, then comment can be passed.

Until then, it’s futile to keep the story in the headlines for no other reason than to sensationalise it.