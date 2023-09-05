Jadon Sancho warned what comes next by former Man United legend

Things aren’t going well for Jadon Sancho at Man United, and with Erik ten Hag’s latest comments provoking an almost instant response from the player on social media, one former club legend has sent the England international a warning of what’s likely to happen next.

Sancho has never really discovered his best form at Old Trafford, and was even allowed to take some time out last season to help get his form and mental health right.

After not really gaining a foothold in the first-team at the beginning of this season, it appears that the final straw came when the Dutchman suggested the reason Sancho wasn’t in the squad for the Arsenal game was down to his efforts in training – or more accurately his lack of effort.

That prompted an immediate social media riposte from the player himself.

According to former United legend, Rio Ferdinand, that’s left him nowhere to go at the club.

“There’s no way Jadon is putting out a statement like that if he hasn’t in his own eyes performed well,” he said on his Rio Presents Five YouTube channel (h/t The Telegraph, subscription required).

“That’s the difference as well. On his chart, Jadon [might think] – ‘I’ve trained alright’, but the manager might have a different standard. There’s two ways this ends. There’s only one window open now and that’s Saudi. Or you’re on the bench or not getting in the squad for the rest of the season.”

Ferdinand will know as well as anyone how the land might lie at Old Trafford after Sancho’s outburst, and ten Hag himself has shown that he won’t suffer fools gladly.

When Cristiano Ronaldo threw his toys out of the pram in his interview with Piers Morgan, ten Hag simply got rid of him and, with respect, Jadon Sancho is no Ronaldo.