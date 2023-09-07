Former player reveals why West Ham signed 23-year-old attacker

West Ham United signed Mohammed Kudus from Ajax earlier this summer.

According to reports, former West Ham player John Paintsil has revealed that the only reason the Hammers signed the Ghana international is because they want to sell him for a substantial profit.

He claimed: “He is a young player, that’s why they signed him for five years. West Ham don’t sign players like that. “Before, they will give you that number of years, it means they’ve seen something in you, and they know that in two or three years’ time, they can market him and make more money.”

Kudus completed a £38 million move to the Premier League club and it remains to be seen whether he can hit the ground running and impress in English football.

West Ham needed to add more quality and depth to their attack. The 23-year-old could prove to be a quality acquisition.

He has shown his quality in the Dutch league scoring 18 goals across all competitions last season. He has the physicality and technical ability to thrive in England as well and he could establish himself as a key player for the Hammers.

It will be interesting to see if West Ham decide to cash in on the player in the near future. Kudus might also consider joining a bigger club in the near future if the opportunity arises.