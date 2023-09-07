Tottenham star blasts his country in front during international clash

Denmark currently leads San Marino 3-0 at halftime of their EURO 2024 qualifying match and it was a lovely goal from Tottenham’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg that broke the deadlock. 

The midfielder has not been a regular starter at Spurs ever since Ange Postecoglou arrived but the former Southampton star has sent his manager a message with a lovely goal against San Marino.

The ball landed at Hojbjerg’s feet at the edge of the box and the Spus star blasted the ball into the net to give his country a 1-0 lead.

