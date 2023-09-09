Liverpool are reportedly plotting a January move for Lloyd Kelly.

A report from Football Insider claims that the defender is likely to be available for a cut-price fee and Liverpool are hoping to beat Tottenham Hotspur to his signature.

Tottenham are keen on the 24-year-old as well who was the target for them during the summer transfer window as well. Spurs reportedly failed with an offer to sign him back then and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done in January.

Kelly will be out of contract at the end of the season and Bournemouth will be receptive to the idea of selling him for a nominal price in January instead of losing him for free.

The Cherries signed him for £13 million and it remains to be seen whether the likes of Liverpool can sign him for a similar amount in January. The Reds need to bring in a versatile defender who can operate as the central defender as well as a full-back.

Kelly has the experience of operating as the left-sided central defender as well as a left-back. In addition to that, he is only 24 and the player is likely to improve with coaching and experience. The Bournemouth defender certainly fits the profile and he should prove to be a quality acquisition for the Reds.

Liverpool certainly have the finances to get the deal done and the opportunity to play for a big club is likely to be a tempting proposition for the player as well.

It remains to be seen whether the Reds decide to follow up on their interest with a concrete proposal in the coming months.

The former England under-21 international will look to take the next step in his career and a move to Anfield would be ideal.