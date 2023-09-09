Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez has been linked with a move away from the club.

A report from Fichajes claims that Real Madrid are keeping tabs on the Argentine international.

Apparently, Carlo Ancelotti is looking to bring in attacking reinforcements and the Manchester City striker is on the Italian’s shortlist.

The 23-year-old has been an exceptional acquisition for Manchester City and he managed to hit the ground running in the Premier League. Alvarez scored 17 goals across all competitions during his debut season in the Premier League last year and he helped Manchester City win the treble. He helped Argentina win the World Cup as well.

There is no doubt that the 23-year-old is a world-class talent with a big future ahead of him and Real Madrid could certainly use someone like him.

The Argentine international has all the tools to develop into a world-class striker and the opportunity to play for Real Madrid will be an attractive proposition for him.

He is not a regular starter for Manchester City and the Argentine has had to operate as a wide forward or as a backup option to Erling Haaland this past year. If Real Madrid can provide him with first-team assurances, the player is likely to be tempted.

It will be interesting to see if the Spanish giants can convince Manchester City to sell the player in the coming months.

Apparently, the Premier League champions are keeping tabs on the Brighton and Hove Albion striker Evan Ferguson and it will be interesting to see if they decide to bring in the 18-year-old to replace Alvarez in the near future.