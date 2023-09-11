£24m West Ham player no longer has the sympathy of David Moyes

Pablo Fornals is no longer considered a key part of the West Ham United team, though David Moyes could still call upon him this season.

The Spaniard has had a decent career at the London Stadium, but he’s no longer a regular, though a departure now seems unlikely for him.

The Daily Star’s Paul Brown discussed Fornals’ future with Give Me Sport, saying: “He’s no longer the key man that he was for Moyes. But I don’t think Moyes would allow him to go unless it was a deal that was too good to turn down.

“I think he’s still got a role to play for West Ham this season, and I’m not sure that the manager would want to weaken his squad without being able to bring someone in as a replacement.

“So, I think he’s closer to the first team than some of the other players mentioned and probably won’t go now.”