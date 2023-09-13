“No way back for him” – 22-year-old has played his last game for Leeds United

Brenden Aaronson is unlikely to play for Leeds United again.

That is the view of transfer journalist Dean Jones, who thinks the American will find it difficult to find a way back into Daniel Farke’s plans.

Loaned out to Germany’s Union Berlin for the whole of the 2023-24 season, Aaronson, 22, is not set to return to Elland Road until next year, and Jones thinks even then, he stands little chance of reigniting his Leeds career.

“It’s really tricky to figure how Aaronson gets his career back on track, certainly at Leeds,” Jones told GiveMeSport.

“I don’t, personally, think his Leeds career will be repaired. I think it was a move that blighted him. There are various factors and reasons for that, but his form has fallen away completely. We’re not really seeing the things that he was good at anymore. You want a player who is pressing high, plays at a high tempo and is creative.

“He definitely is still capable of those things, but the problem is even now, when he’s going away on international duty with the United States, they’re not even in a good place right now.”