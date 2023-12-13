23-year-old forward set for Leeds United return in 2024

Brenden Aaronson is reportedly set to return to Elland Road next year after an awful loan spell in Germany.

The American midfielder completed a promising loan move to Bundesliga side Union Berlin in the summer, with the club preparing for its first-ever season in the Champions League.

But Aaronson failed to make an impression in Germany as he only started one game for his new side in Europe, the 1-0 away defeat to Napoli.

With Union Berlin now out of the competition after finishing bottom of their group, attention turns to the Bundesliga where they are barely hovering above the relegation zone in 15th.

According to German outlet, SportBILD, the club will not make Aaronson’s move permanent due to his poor performances.

The American has a buy option in his contract but it is reportedly ‘unthinkable’ that it will be activated especially if they do get relegated.

As it stands, he is set to return to his parent club in the summer, who are currently fighting for promotion to the Premier League.

Daniel Farke’s side sit in 3rd place, ten points off of the top after their 1-0 defeat to Sunderland on Tuesday.