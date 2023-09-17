Former Premier League striker Alan Shearer has slammed the performance of the West Ham United defender Nayef Aguerd against Manchester City.

The Moroccan defender was at fault when Manchester City took the lead in the game.

Aguerd’s weak header allowed Bernardo Silva to latch on to a pass and slot it into the back of the net when the scores were level.

Shearer believes that the West Ham defender should have done better and his mistake allowed Manchester City to bag an advantage during a crucial period in the game.

The former Newcastle striker added that Manchester City have a top-class squad filled with quality players and Aguerd should have been at his best against them.

Shearer said: “In the way that they defend, you have to be at it every single time. That is difficult in any game, let alone in a game when you’re playing against some top, top-class players. “Just enough is not enough against this [Manchester City] team. Poor clearance [by Aguerd], didn’t time his header at all.”

The Moroccan has been a key player for West Ham and he will know that he should have done better against the defending champions.