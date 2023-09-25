Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano gives his verdict on Arsenal 2-2 Tottenham, including “crucial” factor

CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano has given his insight and reaction to yesterday’s thrilling North London Derby draw between Arsenal and Tottenham in today’s edition of his Daily Briefing column.

The Gunners led twice but were held at home by their north London rivals, with Son Heung-min putting in a superb performance at the Emirates Stadium to secure an important point for Ange Postecoglou.

The Australian tactician has made an impressive start to life as Spurs manager, and coming from behind twice to rescue a point in this big game further cements the positive impact he’s had at the club in challenging circumstances.

Last season was a pretty unhappy one under Antonio Conte, while the loss of star player Harry Kane over the summer won’t have helped the new manager settle in, but he’s vastly improved the mood at the club and seems to be getting more out of these players.

Romano is impressed with Postecoglou and also singled out Son for praise, though he also urged caution about Arsenal fans overreacting to the result as they continue to get used to balancing mid-week Champions League games.

“It was a thrilling contest as always between Arsenal and Tottenham yesterday in the first North London Derby of the season, and I think this game was a good reflection of the fine work Ange Postecoglou is doing with Spurs,” Romano said.

“A lot of people talked up Arsenal as the clear favourites, but this was the game I expected – Tottenham are solid thanks to Postecoglou’s work and Son Heung-min is really happy on and off the pitch, this is crucial to make him perform as he’s doing. As the manager said of his captain after the game: ‘He’s been outstanding as a leader and as a player, he’s great … he just works so hard. He is so team-first orientated, it is incredible.’

“Arsenal were probably tired after their midweek game in the Champions League, something they’re still getting used to, but they remain an excellent team, it was a fair draw overall.

“I’m sure some Arsenal fans are disappointed as they were in front twice, but if they’d had players like Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard, Thomas Partey, and if Declan Rice hadn’t gone off at half time, who knows what might have happened?”