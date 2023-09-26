Jamie Carragher assesses Arsenal’s title credentials

It’s been an intriguing start to the 2023/24 season for the top clubs in the Premier League, with only Pep Guardiola’s Man City maintaining a perfect 100 percent record after six matches.

The Cityzens are already into their groove and looking as ominous as they did at the end of their treble-winning season – and that’s without talisman, Kevin de Bruyne, in situ.

The only way to top winning three trophies in a single campaign would be to become the first-ever English team to win all four, or perhaps follow Arsenal’s invincibles who went unbeaten 20 years ago.

It’s no wonder that Jamie Carragher believes they’re still the team to beat.

“It’s a real worry because they (Man City) have started so well and they usually don’t,” he said on Sky Sports (h/t football.london).

“On the back of winning the Champions League, we are watching one of the best teams we have ever seen.

“Kevin De Bruyne is out and they’ve won every game, they’ve not missed him at all. Liverpool and Arsenal are still short in a couple of areas compared to Man City.”

The comment on Arsenal and Liverpool’s suitability for the title is a little dismissive given that neither have lost yet and are right in amongst the chasing pack.

Arsenal have shown with their summer transfers that they really mean business this season, and if they haven’t dropped off the pace by January, which is unlikely, the one or two additions that Carragher talks about could easily be acquired.

More Stories / Latest News Newcastle dealt major injury blow after Eddie Howe confirms star facing ‘months’ out Liverpool star’s brother and agent like post criticising summer signing and Klopp’s talent ID Transfer news: Arsenal & Chelsea striker talks, Man Utd issue THREAT to player, Newcastle targets & more

To coin a phrase, it’s a marathon not a sprint and Mikel Arteta will want his side to be coming good towards the business end of the campaign.

The Spaniard might even enjoy seeing Carragher eat his words.