Man United 3 – 0 Crystal Palace: Casemiro the architect as Martial adds third (video)

Manchester United are in total charge during Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup Third Round tie against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils, who are looking to defend the trophy they lifted last season, have been rampant against Palace tonight.

Alejandro Garnacho opened the game’s scoring early in the second half before midfielder Casemiro doubled the team’s advantage just six minutes later.

And the Brazilian has been important in the Red Devils’ third. The former Real Madrid star put it on a plate for Anthony Martial, who beat Sam Johnstone with ease to make it 3-0.

 

