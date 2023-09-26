New twist in the Jadon Sancho saga at Man United

The current impasse between Jadon Sancho and Erik ten Hag is threatening to rip the Old Trafford dressing room apart, particularly with news that the player has, apparently, now been banned by the Dutchman from taking advantage of any facilities used by the first team – which includes the canteen.

What that shows is that ten Hag has clearly reached a point where, unless Sancho does the decent thing and apologises for his recent actions, there’s no way back for him at the club.

At the time of writing it would appear that Sancho still has a huge chip on his shoulder over the issue and no apology has yet been forthcoming.

That’s led to a twist in the saga, with The Times (subscription required) reporting that the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) have stepped in to try and help resolve the matter.

The pair remain at loggerheads and it’s difficult to see how even the PFA can change the situation when both Sancho and ten Hag seem to be resolute in standing their ground over the matter.

From a club perspective, one could understand if they were to completely back their manager.

Sir Alex Ferguson, the greatest manager that the game has ever seen, ruled Old Trafford with an iron fist, and no one needs reminding of the success that followed.

In this day and age when young players have so much money and time that they don’t know what to do with it, their insouciance towards certain issues and insubordination in many cases – including Sancho – needs to be dealt with appropriately.