New twist in the Jadon Sancho saga at Man United

The current impasse between Jadon Sancho and Erik ten Hag is threatening to rip the Old Trafford dressing room apart, particularly with news that the player has, apparently, now been banned by the Dutchman from taking advantage of any facilities used by the first team – which includes the canteen.
What that shows is that ten Hag has clearly reached a point where, unless Sancho does the decent thing and apologises for his recent actions, there’s no way back for him at the club.
At the time of writing it would appear that Sancho still has a huge chip on his shoulder over the issue and no apology has yet been forthcoming.
That’s led to a twist in the saga, with The Times (subscription required) reporting that the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) have stepped in to try and help resolve the matter.
The pair remain at loggerheads and it’s difficult to see how even the PFA can change the situation when both Sancho and ten Hag seem to be resolute in standing their ground over the matter.
From a club perspective, one could understand if they were to completely back their manager.
Sir Alex Ferguson, the greatest manager that the game has ever seen, ruled Old Trafford with an iron fist, and no one needs reminding of the success that followed.
In this day and age when young players have so much money and time that they don’t know what to do with it, their insouciance towards certain issues and insubordination in many cases – including Sancho – needs to be dealt with appropriately.
He needs to be taught a lesson.
Players need to do what the manager says and stick to the rules.
He gets paid far too much and thinks he can take on the manager.
The Glaser’s created this system within United where money is king and now it’s really starting to devour the club. Players think they are above the law (Ten Hag) and it has to stop. We NEED order and what the manager says should, for the most part, go. It’s obvious that Jason hasn’t reached maturity to be a top class player and believes he has ‘made it’ where real top players keep pushing themselves to be better and better. If your manager wants 100% you give 110%, you yourself never settle for less
its obvious that jason played better football than antony and u are expecting from him to commit his self to ten prank ? ridiculous ! and those who are sayin back in the days fergie used to bla bla bla bla. back in the days players like antony wouldnt have walk into the training pitch,period ! he is doing the same to pellistri,pellistri playin better than his shit flop and his flop was getting picked until (thankfully) the story of his abusing came to light !
Totally shit player… Should of been sold in the summer… Totally emberassing for him… Been one of the worst signings ever made at old Trafford… Last year 4 months out cos he was fat and couldn’t play… Now running late for training and still not preforming, gets called out on it and throws his toys out the pram
.. All whilst earning 350k… Stealing a living for being shit at what he does…
Well it’s high time that this kind of a behavior should be dealt with in accordance with the offense committed,ill-discipline is a distraction to the whole team,so we don’t need this,not while we’re still linking wounds over greenwood and Antony incidents even Rashford selfishness and not willing to press down opponets isn’t helping the team,He should be benched once and for all
I think Ten hag is such a ruthless manager and may need better from his players, i say yes to it. But how about his behaviour on the way he handle his players, i say pathetic. As a manager you ought to be able to listen to your players and institute good relationship just the way a teacher in a class talk and guide his/her pupils/students.
Arrogant bad player without any obligations in his football life it seems, despite beeing the best paid player
Get rid off him as son as possible!
Actually quite a useless player, as often is the case with spoiled brats
I’d argue that Ferguson was the greatest manager ever, but what he did was quite simple, if he didn’t like a player he would just get rid of them, no matter how good they were or how much they got paid.
If in doubt, just look at how he got rid of Stam, Keane, Beckham and Van Nistoroy (Sorry about spelling the names wrong).
ten Hag needs to either call a truce or tell the board and the player that they have no future and sell in January.
This is what happens when you pay young lads an absurd amount of money. Apparently he’s earned around £26 mill with wages and transfers. He thinks he’s above rules and the club and can do whatever he wants. Get rid before some of the other young lads follow suit
The only resolution is for Sancho to leave.
A player who takes this long to apologise and get on with football, has he’s own interest at heart and not the clubs or he’s team. ETH please continue laying the law down, a few more players need to leave, so we can get the machine rolling again.
let him lay down the law to his own players , cause martinez fight in training. his womenbeater flop for what i see on the matches doesnt training at the standards at all , rashford has been trash lately etc. no he doesnt lay down the law its called favouritism- or it used to be called favouritism under ole 😉 ten prank out, we are a laughing ex ajax stock,the standards in this team have fallen even more since ten prank signed !
Sancho, if he’s not willing to apologize and up his game, is not fit to be a Man Utd player, where excellence is pursued at all times.
