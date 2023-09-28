Great news for Liverpool fans as key star pushing for Tottenham return having completed full training

Liverpool have received a big boost ahead of their trip to Tottenham on Saturday as vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold has returned to full training on Thursday for the first time since before the international break.

The right-back has been out of action with a hamstring injury for weeks, which was sustained during the Reds’ 3-0 win over Aston Villa back on September 3.

However, according to the Liverpool Echo’s Paul Gorst, the defender is on the brink of a return as he has been with the main group of players since the start of the week and is hoping to get back on the pitch this weekend against Spurs.

Trent Alexander-Arnold was pictured back in full training today for the first time since that hamstring injury before the international break. He's been with the main group since the start of the week. Pressing for a return at Spurs on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/d3mWrK4cYa — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) September 28, 2023

Alexander-Arnold is a key member of Jurgen Klopp’s team and was fantastic last time out against Villa before having to come off injured.

Joe Gomez has mainly filled in for the 24-year-old over the last month and has done an admirable job. However, Alexander-Arnold possesses a more advanced skill set and is a major weapon for Liverpool to have back with some key fixtures on the horizon.