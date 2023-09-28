Great news for Liverpool fans as key star pushing for Tottenham return having completed full training

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool have received a big boost ahead of their trip to Tottenham on Saturday as vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold has returned to full training on Thursday for the first time since before the international break.

The right-back has been out of action with a hamstring injury for weeks, which was sustained during the Reds’ 3-0 win over Aston Villa back on September 3.

However, according to the Liverpool Echo’s Paul Gorst, the defender is on the brink of a return as he has been with the main group of players since the start of the week and is hoping to get back on the pitch this weekend against Spurs.

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea hopeful Reece James will return in time for Premier League blockbuster
FSG sell stake in Liverpool to American sports investment firm bringing huge sum of cash
Chelsea struggling to decide defender’s future, could sell in January

Alexander-Arnold is a key member of Jurgen Klopp’s team and was fantastic last time out against Villa before having to come off injured.

Joe Gomez has mainly filled in for the 24-year-old over the last month and has done an admirable job. However, Alexander-Arnold possesses a more advanced skill set and is a major weapon for Liverpool to have back with some key fixtures on the horizon.

More Stories Trent Alexander-Arnold

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.