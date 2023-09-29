Man United’s Erik ten Hag joins long list of managers to make this complaint

Man United boss Erik ten Hag has stated that the current football schedule is too much for players and that there is an overload on their bodies to perform.

The Dutch coach joined the long list of managers to make this complaint in the past, which includes his Man United predecessor Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Speaking at his press conference on Friday, Ten Hag said via Fabrizio Romano: “Every time the schedule is expanding, the load on the players is too much, it’s such a great overload.

“Many colleagues of mine have pointed to that and I have pointed to that as well. But it keeps going. We keep expanding the schedule. Anywhere, it won’t stop”.

? Ten Hag: “Every time the schedule is expanding, the load on the players is too much, it's such a great overload”. “Many colleagues of mine have pointed to that and I have pointed to that as well. But it keeps going. We keep expanding the schedule. Anywhere, it won't stop”. pic.twitter.com/bbBMF2NKOX — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 29, 2023

Clubs in England compete in four competions and a team could end up playing over 50 matches a season – which doesn’t include international fixtures for players.

In order to make more money, more matches keep getting added, with next season’s new Champions League format being a prime example.

Managers and players are not getting listened to as more injuries keep occurring and the only people who lose out in the end are the fans as the quality of games dips.