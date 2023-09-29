Paris Saint-German attacker Hugo Ekitike was linked with a move away from the club during the summer transfer window.

A report via Culture PSG claims that West Ham United and Crystal Palace were keen on signing the player during the summer transfer window but a move did not materialise.

However, the player could be up for grabs during the January window.

PSG apparently wanted to sanction his departure in the summer but Ekitike refused to accept a move to Germany. The French outfit are unhappy with his decision and they have frozen him out of the first team.

The 21-year-old striker has been left out of the club’s Champions League squad as well.

Apparently, all parties are now working to find a solution in January and the player could be sent out on loan or sold permanently. It will be interesting to see if West Ham or Crystal Palace decide to reignite their interest in the talented young forward.

Ekitike does not have a future at PSG and a move to the Premier League could be an exciting option for him.

West Ham need to add more depth to their attacking unit and the 21-year-old could be the ideal alternative to someone like Michail Antonio.

Regular football at the London club could help him improve and he would get a test himself in the Europa League as well.

Crystal Palace could also give him regular opportunities in the Premier League and it will be interesting to see where he ends up eventually.