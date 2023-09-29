West Ham lose a lot of money on midfielder after deal collapsed this summer

Jesse Lingard trained at West Ham United over the summer as he searched for a new club and that agreement ended up costing the club “thousands of pounds” before he opted for a trial in Saudi Arabia.

According to the Daily Mail, the London club covered the cost of the free agent’s hotel and transport during his six-week trial at the Hammers’ training ground in the hope that he would sign with them for a period of time.

The Irons were preparing to offer the 30-year-old a short-term contract to see how he performed but that never materialised as the former Man United star opted to take the opportunity to have a trial in Saudi Arabia with Steven Gerrard’s outfit Al Ettifaq.

Lingard’s previous experience at the London Stadium in 2020/21 was a dream for the midfielder, joining in January from Manchester United. The Englishman netted nine goals and earned five assists across 16 appearances he made in claret and blue.

Fans of the London club would have liked to have seen Lingard back, but it was just not meant to be.