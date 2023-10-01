Arsenal have been linked with a move for the Santos striker Marcos Leonardo.

According to a report from Fichajes, the Gunners are keeping tabs on the 20-year-old attacker and they could look to make a move for him when the transfer window opens in January.

The player has been linked with clubs like Manchester United as well. But Arsenal could be prepared to submit an offer of around €20 million for him.

Leonardo is highly rated in Brazil and he has a big future ahead of him. He could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition for the London club.

Arsenal could certainly use more quality and depth in the final third. Leonardo could form a quality partnership with his compatriot Gabriel Jesus. He could also be an understudy to the former Manchester City striker.

Jesus has done quite well since he moved to Arsenal but he is not a prolific scorer and the Gunners need more quality at their disposal. Leonardo would be a solid, long-term investment for the London club and it remains to be seen whether Arsenal can beat their rivals and win the race for his signature.

The opportunity to play for a Premier League club will be a tempting proposition for the talented, young attacker and a move to the London club could accelerate his development and help him fulfil his tremendous potential.

The €20 million move could prove to be a major bargain if Leonardo manages to fulfil his potential at Arsenal in the coming seasons.