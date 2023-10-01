Unai Emery urged to keep Aston Villa striker away from the club

Aston Villa and Unai Emery must resist the urge to recall the in-form Louie Barry from his Stockport County loan after his prolific start to the season.

As reported by TEAMTalk, Emery is having serious thoughts about recalling the youngster from Greater Manchester to test him at a higher level.

This comes after the 20-year-old’s impressive start to the season in League Two as Barry has netted in seven consecutive games, including a spot-kick in the Hatters’ 3-1 win over Accrington Stanley on Saturday. This has brought the striker’s total for the season to seven goals and two assists in 10 appearances.

Speaking about Barry, Sky Sport’s Dan Bardell has stated that the journey to the Villa first-team is still long for Barry and that they shouldn’t interfere with his current run of form.

Speaking exclusively to Villa News, Bardell said: “He obviously came with quite a high profile considering they signed him from Barcelona. To have been there at some point, he’s obviously got something about him, but I don’t envisage him getting anywhere near the first team any time soon.

“He’s physically built more like a normal 18-year-old. It’s very hard to break into the first team as a striker, you almost have to go down the leagues and back up in some respects.

“I think that will probably be what happens with Barry. It’s good to see him having a successful loan at the moment because he’s had a couple that haven’t gone brilliantly. In some ways, I’d be cautious of pulling him back from a loan, it might be a case where he’s better left at Stockport.

“Long may it continue, he obviously feels at home there.”