The former girlfriend of Manchester United winger Antony has released a fresh statement following the confirmation that the Brazilian has returned to Erik ten Hag’s squad.

Gabriella Cavallin has made some very serious allegations against Antony, which he has denied, though he has agreed to meet with the police for questioning this week, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Antony joined Man Utd from Ajax last year and hasn’t quite lived up to expectations on the pitch so far, though he’s far from the only player in this squad who’s been a little below par in recent times.

Still, these off-the-pitch issues could have the potential to be very serious indeed, so it will be interesting to see if an outcome can be reached soon.

Cavallin’s lawyers have now issued a statement the following statement, as quoted by the MEN: “Gabriela Cavallin’s attorneys inform that the crimes committed by the player are still being investigated by the Manchester Police and also the Brazilian Police, which is why we believe that he will soon be sent to court, where he will have to face a trial.

“It seems obvious to us that fallacies would be created with the intention of the team bringing him back to training.”

Antony hasn’t played for United since the 3-1 defeat away to Arsenal on the 3rd of September, though the MEN state that Ten Hag has recently said he expects the player to be fit to play soon.